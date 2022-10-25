Leipzig Shock Madrid 3:2 In UEFA Champions League

RB Leipzig have beaten Madrid to get a comfortable second place in the Group F of the Champions League.
The German team secured their first ever win against Madrid after they went down 2-0 their first meeting.
But the Bundesliga side were resilient in their quest as they defeated the defending Champions 3-2.
Leipzig got their first goal in the 12th minute after Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) headed from very close range following a corner.
Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) added to their lead five minutes later after left footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
But Vinícius Júnior scored through a header from the centre of the box.
Leipzig’s Timo Werner through a left footed shot from very close range made the scoreline three for the Bundesliga team.
But Madrid’s Rodrygo scored a last minute penalty to narrow the lead in the 93rd minute.
Following the scoreline, Madrid sit as on top of the group with a narrow lead of 10 points.
Leipzig are second with 9 points.