Leipzig Shock Madrid 3:2 In UEFA Champions League

RB Leipzig have beaten Madrid to get a comfortable second place in the Group F of the Champions League.

The German team secured their first ever win against Madrid after they went down 2-0 their first meeting.

But the Bundesliga side were resilient in their quest as they defeated the defending Champions 3-2.

Leipzig got their first goal in the 12th minute after Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) headed from very close range following a corner.

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) added to their lead five minutes later after left footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

But Vinícius Júnior scored through a header from the centre of the box.

Leipzig’s Timo Werner through a left footed shot from very close range made the scoreline three for the Bundesliga team.

But Madrid’s Rodrygo scored a last minute penalty to narrow the lead in the 93rd minute.

Following the scoreline, Madrid sit as on top of the group with a narrow lead of 10 points.

Leipzig are second with 9 points.