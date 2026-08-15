Osun Poll: Voters Scramble To Beat 2:30pm Deadline

Many voters in the ongoing Osun State governorship election are scrambling to beat the 2:30pm deadline for the close of voting, with long queues still observed at several polling units across the state.

Electoral officials in Ede, who confirmed the 2:30pm deadline in a chat with THE WHISTLER, however, clarified that voters who are already on the queue by the deadline will still be allowed to cast their ballots.

According to the officials, prospective voters who arrive at polling units after 2:30pm will not be allowed to join the queue or undergo accreditation.

Several polling units in Ede still had long queues as of the afternoon, while voting had been completed at some others where there were no longer voters waiting to cast their ballots.

At Polling Unit 007, Abogunde/Sagba, electoral officials said they had attended to all voters on the queue as of 1:10pm.

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They, however, said some registered voters had yet to turn up at the polling unit to cast their ballots.