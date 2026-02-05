Liverpool Ready For Man City Test – Slot

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Liverpool coach Arne Slot has revealed that the players are eager to show how far they have progressed when they face Man City in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds suffered a 3-0 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side in November.

The champions head into the clash after a commanding 4-1 win over Newcastle United, while City dropped points against 14th‑placed Tottenham Hotspur, surrendering a two‑goal advantage in a 2-2 draw.

Liverpool have endured a disappointing defence of the title they won in style last season.

Slot admitted that Liverpool were outplayed in the first leg while expressing hope that the team can show improvement on Sunday.

Advertisement

He said: “I mainly remember the game we played at Etihad and we were outplayed for large parts in the first half.

“So this is another moment to see where we are in the development of this team. We know the importance of a result.

“It also helped City our goal was disallowed and they got a penalty after VAR interference. Conceding a set piece did not help either and these factors do affect the game. This time, we want to show a different side of things.”

Liverpool sit sixth in the Premier League with 39 points from 24 matches.

He continued: “It’s the end phase of the season so results matter more.

Advertisement

“We have shown apart from that first half against City and Palace that we can compete with every team. We have not found the consistency for the results but we have shown against all the names, that we can compete.”

Slot also revealed that he was surprised by the change of style in the Premier League this season.

He said: “If you don’t play good football, it’s [almost] impossible to win something or to achieve something sustainable.

“We never do time-wasting. We always want to press high. We always want to bring the ball out from the back. But unfortunately, we face teams that have a different approach, which is completely fair for them.

“Every team should play their style, which is best equipped for playing against us, and it’s shown that we are sometimes struggling with that style.

“It’s not always possible for a team to get pace in the game or to get things going if the other team tries to do everything to get that pace out of the game.

Advertisement

“Many of our players are already technically gifted and are adjusting more and more to that physical style, which the Premier League has become even more and more.

“So that’s the positive thing, because if technically gifted players can adjust also to that physical style, which we’ve seen so many times this season, then you might have an advantage over the rest.”

Liverpool currently occupy the sixth position on the Premier League log with 39 points from 24 matches.

Man City are in second with six points behind leaders Arsenal, boasting 47 points from 24 matches.