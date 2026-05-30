Ex-AfDB Adesina President Joins Jumia Board

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African e-commerce company, Jumia has appointed former African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, to its supervisory board as part of efforts to strengthen governance and support its growth strategy.

The appointment was approved during the company’s Annual General Meeting held on May 15.

Alongside Adesina, shareholders also elected Hassanein Hiridjee, Chief Executive Officer of Axian Group, and Benjamin Faw, a US-based investor and business adviser, to the board.

Current Chairman Jonathan Klein, co-founder and former CEO of Getty Images, and Deputy Chair Anne Ooga Eriksson were re-elected.

Jumia said the new board composition combines expertise in development finance, African business operations and capital markets as the company works to improve its performance.

Adesina, a former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture, led the African Development Bank from 2015 to 2025, overseeing a significant expansion of the institution’s capital base.

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He is also recognised for introducing Nigeria’s electronic fertiliser voucher programme, which benefited millions of smallholder farmers.

Hiridjee heads Axian Group, a Madagascar-based conglomerate with interests in telecommunications, energy, financial services and real estate across 21 African countries, several of which are among Jumia’s operating markets.

Benjamin Faw brings experience in marketing, institutional investment and e-commerce, particularly in supporting growth-stage companies.

Jumia reported that its Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) increased by 31 per cent year-on-year to $212.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, while revenue rose by 39 per cent to $50.6 million.

The company said the performance reflects ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiency.

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Commenting on the appointments, Chairman Jonathan Klein said the board’s combined experience would support the company’s next phase of development.

“This Supervisory Board brings together deep knowledge of African markets, governance experience and financial discipline needed as Jumia transitions toward sustainable profitability,” Klein said.

Adesina described Africa’s digital economy as a rapidly expanding sector and expressed confidence in Jumia’s role within it.

“Africa’s digital economy and e-commerce sector are no longer future,” Adesina said after his appointment.