21 Suspected Drug Dealers Arrested In Abia Community

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

No fewer than 21 suspected illicit drug peddlers have been arrested at the Owaza Mammy Market in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State.

This major operational breakthrough followed a coordinated joint raid in the community by the 144 army Battalion under Operation Eastern Sanity.

The operation, carried out on Tuesday was based on credible intelligence indicating the alleged activities of crude oil bunkerers, illegal petroleum dealers, pipeline vandals, and illicit drug traffickers operating within the market and surrounding bushes.

In a statement issued by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 14 Brigade Nigerian Army, Abia State, Mazinho Attah, the operation involved troops of the 144 Battalion (Rear) working in collaboration with personnel of the Nigerian Navy Component and the Nigerian Air Force 511 Quick Response Group.

According to the statement, security operatives executed a well-coordinated raid by swiftly cordoning off the market and adjoining suspected criminal hideouts before conducting an extensive search operation.

The raid led to the arrest of 21 suspects allegedly found in possession of large quantities of illicit substances, including Indian hemp, rizzlers, and suspected hard drugs commonly referred to as “ice.”

Advertisement

Security operatives also recovered the sum of N103,000 believed to be linked to the suspected illegal activities.

The arrested suspects are currently undergoing preliminary profiling and are expected to be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Nigerian Army stated that aggressive patrols and area domination operations have continued across the general area to deny criminal elements operational freedom.