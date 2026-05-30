I Will Unseat Yusuf — Ex-Kano Dep Gov

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The immediate past Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdussalam, has declared his intention to unseat Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in the 2027 general election.

Abdussalam made the declaration after emerging as the gubernatorial candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress during the party’s primaries held in Kano on Friday.

His confirmation was announced by the Chairman of the NDC Primaries Committee, Mainasara Abubakar-Sani, who praised party stakeholders for their cooperation, noting that it contributed to a smooth and successful exercise.

He also expressed confidence in the party’s chances at the polls.

In his acceptance speech, Abdussalam said the contest for Kano Government House had effectively begun, describing it as a direct political battle between himself and the incumbent governor.

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He insisted that Yusuf would serve only one term.

The former deputy governor, who previously fell out with Yusuf and defected to the All Progressives Congress, also warned that political betrayal would come with consequences.

He pledged to run a people-oriented administration if elected, promising to address the challenges facing residents and improve governance in the state.

Earlier, a party leader, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, commended stakeholders for the conduct of the primaries, describing the process as peaceful and well-organised.

Kwankwaso said the unity displayed within the party signalled strong prospects for victory in the 2027 general elections.