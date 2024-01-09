LP Slams ‘Political Harlot’ Doyin Okupe After Leaving Party

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party, LP, on Tuesday slammed its 2023 Presidential Campaign Director-General, Doyin Okupe, describing his movement across political parties as “political harlotry.”

The Labour Party was responding to Okupe’s resignation from the party on Monday. He had described LP as a “Specisl Purpose Vehicle” which the party views as uncomplimentary in a statement.

A statement by the spokesman of the party, Obiora Ifoh, noted that after the general election, a few members of the party had left while many others had also joined the party.

He said it is within the rights of any Nigerian to associate with any political parties of their choice.

He noted that LP’s “response wouldn’t have been necessary if Okupe had left quietly or perhaps claimed ‘personal reasons’ for his actions but by way of him demeaning a party believed to have won majority of votes by Nigerians but was denied victory by the Nigerian system was clearly a mischief carried too far.”

He said Okupe “is aware that the Labour Party is ideologically rooted in the left of the centre, and he admitted that he has been a rightist and a Liberal Democrat all his entire life, one wonders what he was looking for in a party that is diametrically opposed to his ideological leaning.

“What kind of political harlotry was he exhibiting by finding no qualms in jumping from one party to another with such ease.

“His exit from the Labour Party is not in any way surprising to us. In a true character of traditional politicians who moves from place to another, he was in PDP, from PDP to APC and then Labour Party and we won’t be surprised if he goes back to his vomit and embraces either APC or PDP all over again. It is all about where food is ready,” Ifoh said.

He stressed that the Labour Party is an ideological party with a clear-cut ideology which supports equal opportunity and social justice.

He added that the party “is specifically not a place for people like Doyin Okupe. Our system in the Labour Party does not support political opportunists.

“The system will naturally expose such political characters and eject them.

“I ask again, had the Labour Party declared winner of the presidential election, will Okupe remain with the party or jump ship in adherence to his ideological leaning?

“We must recall that Okupe was forced to abdicate office halfway into the campaign because of the baggage he came with from the other party where he served.

“The courts whipped him into early political menopause, so he really didn’t contribute much to the Labour Party’s success in the 2023 electoral voyage, however we are glad he acknowledged that we offered him shelter.”