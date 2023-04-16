LP Trounces PDP In Enugu Assembly Rerun

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Labour Party’s Osita Eze has emerged the winner of the rerun House of Assembly election for Oji River State Constituency of Enugu State.

The election held Saturday following Independent National Electoral Commission’s declaration of the March 18, 2023 polls as inconclusive for the constituency. The rerun held only at Central School, Oji-River, which has 2, 489 registered voters.

Eze beat PDP’s Mr Jeff Mbah. Although Mbah polled 118 votes as against Eze’s 108 votes in the rerun, it was not enough to secure him the victory because the LP candidate was up until the rerun leading by over 300 votes.

LP’s victory means that for the first time in the current democratic dispensation, the Enugu State House of Assembly will be controlled by LP with its 14 Assembly members as against PDP’s 10.

THE WHISTLER reports that LP had earlier won two out of the three senatorial seats in the state. It also won seven out of the state’s House of Representatives seats.