Macron Discourages Chinese President From Supporting Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine During State Visit

French President, Emmanuel Macron has discouraged the Chinese President, Xi Jinping from supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, instead urging him to reason with Russia to help end the invasion.

Seeing as Russia and China are close allies, Macron said the West has to encourage Beijing to help end the crisis and prevent tension from ‘spiraling’ until global powers are split into warring factions, Reuters reports.

The talks held on Thursday during Macron’s three day State Visit to Beijing, China.

“The Russian aggression in Ukraine has dealt a blow to (international) stability,” Macron told Xi.

“I know I can count on you to bring back Russia to reason and everyone back to the negotiating table,” he added.

Macron also urged Jiping to press Russia to comply with international rules on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. The call comes after Russian President, Vladimir Putin said he would station tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine’s neighbouring country, Belarus.

While commenting after the talks with Macron, Jiping called for talks between the two sides and a political solution to the Ukraine war. He also said that all countries should respect the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Macron was accompanied on the trip by European Commission chief, Ursula von der Leyen.