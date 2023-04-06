BREAKING: Court Vacates Order Freezing Abia Bank Accounts

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The High Court of Federal Capital Territory in Apo, Abuja, has vacated its earlier order freezing the bank accounts of the Abia State government.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reported that Justice Bello Kawu in an exparte motion no: M/6686/2023 had barred all the banks from dealing with representatives of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu pending the determination of the motion filed by Mr Uche Eni’s lawyer, Johnmary C. Jideobi, against the Accountant-General of Abia State, Uche Ihediwa SAN, the Commissioner for Finance and about 26 banks and financial institutions.

But in a motion of notice filed by Ihediwa, seen by THE WHISTLER, Governor Ikpeazu prayed the court to vacate the order made against the affected banks and financial institutions for want of jurisdiction and for being obtained mala fide (carried out in bad faith or with intent to deceive).

At the proceedings on Thursday, Ihediwa contended that the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja does not touch another state.

He further claimed that the applicant has not cited any instance of looting by the outgoing government but was making mere speculation to the court.

He urged the court to vacate the order so that civil servants could be paid by the governor as well as for him to run his government efficiently.

Advertisement

But Johnmary argued that his application was made in interest of the public.

Ruling on Thursday, Justice Kawu held that interim orders should last for seven days.

He also aligned with the submission of Ihediwa that civil servants should be paid.

“The Interim order is hereby vacated, ” said Kawu while adjourning the main application to 27 day of April for hearing.

The main suit seeks to permanently freeze the Abia state bank accounts on the ground of alleged diversion of public funds by the outgoing government.