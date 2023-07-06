Mahrez Clashes With Manchester City Over Possible Exit To Saudi Club

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Riyad Mahrez plans to join the Saudi championship which has put him at loggerheads with the management of Manchester City.

Advertisement

According to SportZone, Mahrez has agreed with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to join a Saudi club for an annual salary of €25m per year.

He has also informed City, the report said.

The Algerian still has a long contract with City which ends June 2025 and his exit depends on City’s decision.

Mahrez has a good relationship with City and does not want to dent his image.

The 32-year-old was vital in City record-breaking treble where they won Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the 2022-23 campaign.

Advertisement

City manager, Pep Guardiola is happy with Mahrez and Bernardo Silva as part of his plans for the next season and does not want to lose both players.

Already, City is faced with the threat of losing their attacking midfielder or winger Silva to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ilkay Gundogan, former City midfielder joined Barcelona in a 4-year deal.