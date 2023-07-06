Police Dismiss Inspector Who Killed 24-Year-Old Generator Technician In Lagos

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Inspector Kabiru Odeyemi who allegedly shot dead a 24-year-old generator technician, identified as Idris Bakare, in the Oregon area of Lagos State late May, has been dismissed.

Subsequently, the inspector who was attached to Alausa Police Division, will be arraigned in court on Friday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this Wednesday night.

According to reports, Bakare was hit by a bullet when the dismissed cop and some of his colleagues stormed a party in Oregun and fired some shots.

“The recommendation for dismissal of Inspector Kabiru Odeyemi was today approved.

“This paves way for his arraignment which will take place on Friday, July 7, 2023.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, assures Lagosians of his unwavering determination to police the state within the dictates of rule of law, civility and respect for human life,” Hundeyin said.

The deceased was reportedly buried some weeks ago at Ifo area of Ogun State after an autopsy was carried out on him.