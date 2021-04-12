Malami Assures Judges, Judiciary Workers Of Enhanced Salaries

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, has said that judges and other judicial officers across the country will soon be getting good pay and welfare packages.

Malami made this known on Monday during the commissioning of the Remodeled Sokoto State High Court of Justice Complex, an occasion that was graced by relevant stakeholders.

His remarks are coming at a time when the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) was till observing an indefinite strike over issues bordering on financial autonomy of the judiciary sector, among other demands.

The AGF observed that when workers in the justice sector are well paid and taken care of, the tendency for compromising the administration of justice will be greatly minimized.

But he added this that was why the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was working tirelessly to ensure that judiciary workers get what they deserve in terms of remuneration.

“As you all know, for there to be sustenance of democracy through effective administration of Justice, Judges as the defenders of social justice and Lords of our judicial realm, as well as other judicial staff must be adequately taken care of by way of enhanced emolument and welfare packages, to enable them dispense justice at all times, without fear or favour, in an independent manner.

“Regarding the welfare package of our noble judicial officers, I must make reference to the Presidential mandate given in that regard, and I am glad to inform that several meetings have been held, as a result of which the Committee on the Review of Judicial Salaries and Conditions of Service was constituted to ensure that welfare of our judicial officers reflect current realities of our time. I am to assure this noble gathering that the efforts of the Committee will soon materialize for the good of our dear judicial officers and our country,” he said.

Furthermore, he noted the good works of the Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, as well as thanked him for contributing financially towards remodeling the infrastructure.

Meanwhile, he urged the state judiciary staff to remain impartial and resilient in the discharge of their duties.

“Your Excellency, My Lords, Distinguished Invitees, Ladies and Gentlemen, permit me to seize this opportunity to eulogize His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Sokoto State, for the huge sums of money spent and the supervisory roles played in bringing to reality the modernized Sokoto State High Court complex, which constitutes an additional efforts of stabilizing the Sokoto State Judiciary as a transformed and independent judiciary,” he added.