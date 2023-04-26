Malaria: Nigeria Records 55m Cases, 90,000 Deaths Yearly

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government said despite efforts by experts to combat the burden of malaria in Nigeria, no fewer than 55 million malaria cases and 90, 000 people die from the mosquito-borne diseases annually in the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, made this known at a press briefing to Mark this year’s World Malaria Day with a theme ‘Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement,’ and the slogan ‘Act Now.’

Annually, on April 25, the World Malaria Day is commemorated globally to increase public awareness of the fight against malaria worldwide.

Nigeria has submitted an application to GAVI for the RTS, S/AS01(RTS,S) malaria vaccine allocation, the federal government announced yesterday.

It is the world’s first malaria vaccine and the first approved, recommended and pre-qualified by the World Health Organization(WHO) vaccine to combat a human parasite disease.

The vaccine acts against the Plasmodium falciparum, the deadliest malaria parasite most prevalent in Africa and the world.

The vaccine is projected to be available in the country by April 2024, according to Ehanire.

WHO in a report on Wednesday said nearly 1.5 million children in Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi who are at a high risk of contracting malaria and dying from it have already received their first dose of the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) vaccine, thanks to the ongoing pilot program overseen by the organisation.

Dr Ehanire, who was represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mamman Mamuda, stated that despite efforts by the government and its partners to combat the effects of malaria in the country, the country still accounts for 27% of global malaria cases and 32% of global malaria deaths.

“It is estimated that approximately 55 million cases of malaria and nearly 90,000 malaria deaths occur each year in our country.

“Malaria also has an adverse effect on the economy of our nation as it is the major cause of absenteeism in schools, offices, businesses, markets and thereby reducing the income of families, including the hardship of out-of-pocket expenses borne by Nigerians yearly for diagnosis and treatment.

He stated that the out-of-pocket expenses for malaria is expected to reach 70 per cent with Nigerians paying as much as N2,280 on each malaria.

“The economic burden of malaria in Nigeria was estimated at $1.6b (N687bn) in 2022 and may increase to about $2.8bn (N2tn) in 2030.

He added that It is critical to remember that successful malaria control will enhance productivity, improve health, reduce school absenteeism, reduce poverty, and enable the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

He noted “we must continue to fight to achieve zero malaria by 2030, in line with the World Health Organisation’s global technical strategy. “

The government, on the other hand, calls for increased expenditure in malaria-fighting tactics and initiatives.