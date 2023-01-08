Man City Disgrace Chelsea Out Of FA Cup

Football
By Ukpe Philip
Phil Forden Celebrates Goal Against Chelsea In 2022-2023 FA Cup Third Round

Manchester City have shown a masterclass against a woeful Chelsea side in the FA Cup third round.

Pepe Guardiola’s City outclassed Chelsea in an embarrassing show which saw Chelsea end the first half without a short or corner.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring with a 23rd-minute free-kick.

Julian Alvarez added a second after a needless handball from Kai Havertz in the 30th minute.

Phil Foden scored a terrific third for Manchester City few minutes to the end of the first half.

Mahrez made the score four scoring City’s second penalty in the game.

Chelsea are no longer in contention for the league cup.

With the result, City will meet the most successful FA Cup team, Arsenal in the fourth round.

