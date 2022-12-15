Many Politicians Contesting 2023 Election Have Corruption Petitions Against Them — EFCC

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On Thursday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) revealed there are many petitions against politicians contesting elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa while appearing at the Aso Villa’s State House Press Briefing on Thursday said the commission has the affected politicians on its watchlist.

Bawa disclosed that Nigerians had revealed most of the information that indicted politicians.

He said, “A lot of petitions left, right and centre, against almost every politician that is contesting for office, but what are we going to do at this hour? Do you want us now to invite one presidential candidate to come and make a statement? The same media is going to say it’s politically motivated.

“We’re working behind the scenes on all the petitions that we’ve received that have merit and I’m not politically motivated and that’s why in every command we have what is called Petition Vetting Committee, made up of officers from the Legal Department as well as officials that review these petitions, to see whether they are in line with our own mandate before they now recommend whether they can be investigated by the EFCC.

“We even have a manual on that, on the criteria that you need to follow, that guide them in terms of coming to accepting or rejecting a petition.”

The information came after journalists asked the EFCC Boss about the N7.1 billion fraud case against former Governor, Orji Kalu of Abia State and the latest development.

The prosecution that lasted for 12 years had the former governor seek a court order to bar the EFCC from retrying him.

The court ruling in his favour excluded him from the retrial of a case he was tried and convicted. Bawa, however, told journalists on Thursday that the Commission is still pursuing the case.