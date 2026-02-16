Me And My God: The Crown Of Grace On Akagburuonye At Sixty

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

There are lives that unfold like epic poems, stories that rise above the ordinary and become allegories of resilience, faith, and service. The life of Chief Obioma Success Akagburuonye—OSA – is one such tale. As he turns sixty, his biography Me and My God is not merely a book but a mirror that reflects the covenant between a man and his Maker, between destiny and determination.

At fifty-nine, tributes poured in from every corner. Admirers hailed him as “Akaraugo I of Mbaise” and “The Hope Rising for Imolites.” Social media blazed with gratitude, and whispers grew louder that a man whose generosity and leadership had touched so many should one day lead Imo State itself. A year later those whispers have become a chorus, and the accolades have multiplied.

In recent months OSA was crowned Humanitarian of the Year by The Sun newspaper, a recognition that did not surprise those who know him. For years he has poured himself into philanthropy—building schools, commissioning roads, supporting churches, and mentoring youths. The award was not a laurel placed upon him; it was a mirror held up to his life, reflecting what he has always been.

Wise men say that “a tree is known by its fruit.” The fruits of OSA’s life are evident in the communities uplifted, the families supported, and the futures secured. His humanitarian crown is not fashioned from gold or silver, but from gratitude etched in the hearts of those he has served.

As part of his sixtieth-birthday celebrations, OSA will be honoured with the prestigious title of Akaraogu Ndigbo. In Igbo tradition, titles are not mere ornaments; they are affirmations of character, acknowledgements of service, and symbols of belonging. To be named Akaraogu is to be recognised as a pillar of the people, a man whose life embodies courage, generosity, and leadership.

An Igbo proverb declares, “A good name is better than riches.” OSA’s new title proves that his name has become a treasure, a heritage that will outlive him.

The four-day celebration is not a party; it is a festival of legacy. Each day reads like a chapter in the book of his life, each event a metaphor for his journey.

On Friday the honour of Akaraogu Ndigbo will be conferred, a crowning moment that ties his personal story to the collective identity of his people.

On Saturday the football pitch will come alive with a novelty match featuring five generations of Nigeria’s national team, led by the legendary Segun Odegbami. This is more than sport; it is symbolism. Football, the game that unites Nigeria across tribes and tongues, becomes a metaphor for OSA’s own life—bringing generations together, bridging divides, and celebrating resilience.

On Sunday the grand finale unfolds: a thanksgiving service at Noah’s Ark, Ogbor-Uvuru, followed by the launch of Me and My God. The church he built and handed over to the Assembly of God stands as a monument to his faith; the book he launches stands as a monument to his journey. Together they form a symphony of gratitude and testimony.

This birthday will not be an ordinary gathering. It will draw the crème de la crème of society: at least three former heads of government, led by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; the sitting President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, who will flag off the Owerri-Airport–Uvuru Road project; and leaders of Catholic and Anglican communion who will mark their own infrastructural initiatives.

The business community will be represented in full force, recognising a man whose vision has always embraced enterprise as a tool for empowerment. The Igbo aristocracy will be present, affirming his place among the custodians of tradition. Politicians across party lines will converge, proof that his influence transcends partisan divides.

It is said that “when the drumbeat is strong, even the distant dancer feels it.” The drumbeat of OSA’s sixtieth birthday is indeed strong, drawing leaders, elders, and visionaries from near and far to honour a man whose life has become a parable of service.

The completion and handover of Noah’s Ark is perhaps his most profound recent achievement. In biblical lore the Ark was a vessel of salvation, a sanctuary in the storm. For OSA, building it was not merely construction—it was consecration. It declared that faith must be housed, worship must have a home, and generations must have a place to gather and give thanks. As he handed over the keys one could almost hear the echo of the proverb: “When you build a house for God, He builds a future for you.”

Beyond the festivities, a growing clamor calls for OSA to contest the Imo State governorship election in 2027. Many see in him the qualities of a leader who can bridge vision and reality. His ability to connect with the grassroots, his track record of generosity, and his visionary approach to governance have endeared him to those who believe Imo deserves a new dawn. Whether he heeds this call remains his decision, but the clamour itself testifies to the trust he has earned. Leadership, after all, is not seized; it is bestowed by the people.

What does it mean to turn sixty? For some it is a reminder of mortality; for others, a marker of achievement. For OSA it is a celebration of grace. His life invites us to contemplate the deeper meaning of success. Is success wealth? Fame? Or impact? OSA’s story suggests that true success is communal, not solitary. It is measured not in possessions but in people, not in titles but in testimonies.

As the wise saying goes, “The greatest use of life is to spend it for something that will outlast it.” At sixty OSA’s life is already outlasting him, etched in the roads he built, the churches he supported, the youths he mentored, and the communities he uplifted.

Stories of his generosity abound. A student he sponsored recalls, “Chief taught me that success is not about what you take, but about what you give. His mentorship changed my life.” A community leader reflects, “He is not just a benefactor; he is a father to many. His impact cannot be measured in money but in lives transformed.” These anecdotes are not isolated; they are threads in the tapestry of his life, woven together to form a picture of service and sacrifice.

The birthday festivities themselves are symbolic. The leadership conference speaks to his vision. The exhibition reflects his journey. The community projects embody his service. The football match celebrates his ability to unite generations. The thanksgiving service honours his faith. The book launch immortalises his story. Together they form a symphony—a celebration not of years but of impact, not of age but of legacy.

As Chief Obioma Success Akagburuonye celebrates his sixtieth birthday, we honour not just a man but a movement. His life, chronicled in Me and My God, stands as a testament to resilience, triumph, and legacy. From the crown of Humanitarian of the Year to the honour of Akaraogu Ndigbo, from the football match led by Segun Odegbami to the thanksgiving service at Noah’s Ark, from the presence of Olusegun Obasanjo to the flag-off of projects by President Mahama, his journey is a parable of grace.

Happy sixtieth birthday, Chief Obioma Success Akagburuonye—a philanthropist, a leader, and an inspiration to many. May the years ahead be filled with further blessings, new opportunities, and legacies that will outlast us all.

— Somorin writes from Crescent University, Abeokuta