Meet Seven Newly Promoted DIGs

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has elevated seven Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to the rank of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) in a major leadership restructuring announced on Friday.

The promotion, approved by the relevant authorities, comes amid the ongoing shake-up within the Force under the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, following recent changes in the top command structure.

The newly promoted officers previously headed strategic departments and zonal commands across the country before their elevation to the rank of DIG.

The promotions became necessary to fill the vacancies created by the retirement of eight (8) DIGs who previously occupied these strategic offices.

Below are the profiles of the seven officers.

Margaret Agebe Ochalla

Ochalla, one of the newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, previously served as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Lagos.

A native of Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State, Ochalla holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. She also obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Conflict Resolution and Refugee Management as well as a Master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Studies.

Over the years, she has held several strategic positions within the Nigeria Police Force. She served as Personal Assistant to successive Commissioners of Police in Anambra State and later became the Officer-in-Charge of the Monitoring Unit in the state command.

Ochalla subsequently served as Team Leader of the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit and later as Assistant Commissioner of Police in the Force Gender Unit, where she played a key role in advancing gender-sensitive policing.

She also served as adviser to the Inspector-General of Police on gender issues before being appointed Commissioner of Police in charge of the Anti-Fraud Unit at the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja.

She later headed the Special Fraud Unit in Lagos as Commissioner of Police before her elevation to Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

During her career, Ochalla has received several awards and recognitions, including the Global Women Hall of Fame Award in Dubai, the Africa Women Leadership Award, the National Security Award for Excellent Performance from the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, and Female Commissioner of the Year at the National Security Conference Awards.

She has also been recognised for championing gender desks in tertiary institutions across the country to support victims of sexual and gender-based violence.

Zachariah Fera Achinyan

Achinyan served as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 4 Command Headquarters in Makurdi prior to his elevation.

Zachariah Fera Achinyan, fdc

Zone 4 oversees police operations in Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa states. During his tenure, Achinyan coordinated policing strategies and supervised security operations across the North-Central region.

He is a Fellow of the National Defence College (fdc), a strategic leadership programme for senior military and security officers.

Zango Ibrahim Baba

Baba previously served as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Logistics and Supply at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters.

In that capacity, he oversaw the procurement and distribution of operational equipment, uniforms, vehicles and other logistical resources required for policing operations across the country.

His department plays a central role in supporting operational commands and specialised units of the Force.

Isyaku Mohammed

Before his promotion, Mohammed served as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Armament Department at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Isyaku Mohammed

The department is responsible for the management and accountability of police weapons and ammunition as well as the maintenance of armouries across commands and formations of the Nigeria Police Force.

Mohammed Abdul Sulaiman

Sulaiman served as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Police Accounts and Budget Department at the Force Headquarters.

In that role, he supervised financial planning, budgeting processes and expenditure monitoring within the Nigeria Police Force.

He is a Member of the National Institute (mni), having completed the Senior Executive Course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

Kenechukwu Onwuemelie

Onwuemelie served as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 15 Command Headquarters in Maiduguri before his elevation.

The zone oversees policing operations in parts of the North-East region, an area that has experienced prolonged security challenges.

Onwuemelie is also a Fellow of the National Defence College (fdc).

Umar Shehu Nadada

Nadada served as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 14 Command Headquarters in Katsina prior to his promotion.

The zone supervises police activities across several states in the North-West, a region that has faced persistent security concerns including banditry and cross-border crimes.

Nadada is a Member of the National Institute (mni), having attended the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru.