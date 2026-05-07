Meningitis Outbreak Claims 33 In Sokoto

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The Sokoto State Government has confirmed that a fresh outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis has killed 33 children, while 256 suspected cases have been recorded across several local government areas of the state.

Cerebrospinal meningitis is a severe infection that causes inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. The disease spreads rapidly during the hot, dry season, particularly in overcrowded areas with poor ventilation. Northern Nigeria, including Sokoto, lies within the “meningitis belt,” a region frequently affected by recurring outbreaks.

The State Commissioner for Health, Faruk Abubakar, confirmed the figures on Wednesday during an advocacy meeting with district heads on SARMAAN and MNTE, organised by the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency in collaboration with Sightsavers and the Chigari Foundation.

He said the outbreak had spread across eight local government areas, with Sabon Birni recording the highest number of cases at 63, followed by Wamakko with 60, Shagari with 51, Tambuwal with 33, and Dange Shuni with 26. Other affected areas include Kebbe, Bodinga, Gada and Kware.

According to him, many of the deaths occurred in communities before victims could reach health facilities, largely due to delays in seeking treatment and widespread misconceptions that the illness is caused by spiritual factors rather than being a medical emergency.

Medical experts warn that meningitis symptoms include sudden fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, vomiting, sensitivity to light, confusion and seizures. Without prompt treatment, the disease can lead to death within hours or cause long-term complications such as hearing loss, brain damage or paralysis.

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To contain the outbreak, the state government, in partnership with Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), has established isolation centres at General Hospitals in Dogo Daji and Tambuwal, with separate wards for male, female and paediatric patients.

Abubakar noted that although only about 20 laboratory samples have tested positive so far, early treatment has improved recovery rates, with no recent deaths recorded since intensified response efforts began.

However, health workers say the outbreak is still active. At the Dogo Daji isolation centre, a nurse who spoke anonymously said 22 patients are currently receiving treatment, with new admissions replacing discharged patients daily.

“We are discharging recovered patients, but new cases keep coming in. Today alone, two patients were discharged and immediately replaced by new admissions,” he said, adding that rising cases may require additional wards.

He also confirmed that treatment at the facility is free, with patients receiving medication, meals and transport support.

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Despite ongoing interventions, the centre has recorded two recent deaths, including a boy under five and another patient who died while being referred to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Director of the Specialists Hospital, Sokoto, Dr. Attahiru Sokoto, said patients earlier received from Badon Barade in Wamakko LGA had all been treated and discharged, with no current admissions at the hospital.

Health authorities continue to urge residents to report symptoms early, seek prompt medical care and disregard misinformation, as efforts to control the spread of the disease intensify across the state.