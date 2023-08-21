Amidst Rising Education Costs, Kaduna Govt Slashes School Fees For State-Owned Institutions

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Kaduna State Government has announced that it will reduce the price of school fees for all its state-owned tertiary institutions.

The State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, announced that the downward review of the fees is in tandem with the rise in the cost of living in the country, especially following the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu in May this year.

According to a statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, Governor Sani made the announcement while speaking to the media at the government house on Monday.

In the statement, Kaduna State University fee was slashed by 30 per cent from the current fee of N150,000 to N105,000.Nuhu while the Bamalli Polytechnic was reduced by 50 per cent from N100,000 to N50,000.

The College of Education, Gidan Waya was also reviewed downward from the current fee of N75,000 to N37,500, which is a reduction of 50 per cent.

For Shehu Idris College of Health Sciences & Technology, Makarfi, the fee for HND Courses was reduced by 30 per cent from N100,000 to N70,000 while for National Diploma, it was cut from N70.000 tp N52000.

The statement read in part, “On assumption of office on May 29, 2023, we made a solemn commitment to the citizens of Kaduna State to run a people – centred, all-inclusive administration that shall leave no one or any part of Kaduna State behind.

“In response to the public outcry over the current fees being charged by tertiary institutions in Kaduna State and its effect on school enrolment and retention, I directed heads of tertiary institutions in conjunction with the Ministry of Education to obtain relevant information on the extant fees regime in state owned tertiary institutions.”

“This downward review of the extant fees regime aligns with the KDSG’s commitment to offer palliatives to cushion the effect of general rising cost of living in the polity, especially in the wake of recent petrol subsidy removal in Nigeria.

“The welfare of the people remains this administration’s topmost priority and the Kaduna State Government shall continue to take all measures necessary to ensure access to free and qualitative education for every child in Kaduna State from primary to secondary school.”

The development comes at a time where tertiary institutions across the country, public and private, are raising their fees to keep up with rising costs of goods and services.

THE WHISTLER reported that Bayero University stated that it had to increase it fees because of the high cost of running a university, stating that it spends N75m on diesel and electricity supply monthly.

