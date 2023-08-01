PHOTO: Chimamanda In Court As Peter Obi Adopts Final Address Against Tinubu’s Presidential Victory

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Renowned novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, on Tuesday accompanied the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, to the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja.

Adichie has been vocal about her support for Obi prior to the election.

Today is scheduled for adoption of final written address by Obi and the legal representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission, President Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and the All Progressives Congress.

Obi is alleging that the presidential poll was rigged against him in about 18,088 polling units aside alleged overvoting that took place in parts of the South West.

But the defendants had in their final written addresses, urged the court to strike out Obi’s petition for lacking in merit.

Parties will give oral arguments on their case while the PEPC led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, would adjourn for judgement.