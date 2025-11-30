Messi Sets New Assists Record To Lead Inter Miami To Eastern Conference Trophy

Lionel Messi became the player with the most assists in football after leading Inter Miami to Major League Soccer Eastern Conference trophy.

Messi set up Mateo Silvetti in the 67th minute as Inter Miami romped to a 5–1 victory over New York City on Sunday to clinch the Eastern Conference title.

He recorded the 405th of his career in the encounter to overtake Ferenc Puskás as the player with the most assists in the history of football.

A Tadeo Allende hat-trick and goals from Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia handed Inter Miami a deserved victory and a place in the MLS Cup final against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Messi has provided a record 13 goal contributions in the MLS Cup play-offs, with six goals and seven assists.

The Thomas Muller-led Vancouver Whitecaps defeated San Diego FC to win the Western Conference title.

Both sides will play their first MLS Cup final on Saturday at Fort Lauderdale.

Inter Miami coach, Javier Mascherano showered praises on Lionel Messi following his record-setting performance.

He said: “Leo has accustomed us to the extraordinary.

“He’s someone extraordinary, someone we’ll never see again. Today, perhaps we’re surprised that he didn’t score, but he gave us peace of mind with the third goal, an assist that only he can see. He practically sealed the game.”

Messi has now won 47 trophies in his football career, he has now won more trophies than any player in football history.

He won 35 trophies with Barcelona, six with Argentina, three with PSG, and three with Inter Miami so far.

He will be hoping to win his fourth trophy with the American club when they take on Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final on Saturday.

