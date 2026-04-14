INEC Chairman Won’t Get Away With Illegallities, Atiku Vows

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Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has vowed that the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Joash Amupitan will not be allowed to “get away with illegalities.”

Atiku, who spoke on Tuesday during the African Democratic Congress (ADC) national convention, said, “Let the INEC chairman know we are not going to let him get away with his illegalities.” “We will not.”

The INEC chairman is currently caught in a web of accusations of partisanship and identifying with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu in his past tweets on his X page.

“I will not end these remarks without indicting the chairman of INEC and INEC itself, because it is clear, it is obvious, the evidence is there,” Atiku said, adding that INEC is being used to undermine democracy in the country.

The revelations have continued to generate intense controversy with the opposition calling for Prof Amupitan’s immediate resignation, amid attempts by the INEC chairman to deflect the accusations.

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The former Vice President, who is also a chieftain of the ADC, reminded the Tinubu administration of the democratic struggle that forced the military out of power in 1999.

Atiku described the challenges faced by the ADC and other opposition parties as a struggle for all Nigerians, adding that the APC administration would be ousted the same way the military was chased away in 1999.

“What I would like to appeal to Nigerians, and particularly members of the ADC, is to make sure that this time around, we really need to change the situation in the country.

“I remember when the APC was being formed, the entire political leadership in this country came to my house.”

“They said, if I didn’t come into the APC, it’s not going to be possible.”

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“They literally compelled me to join the APC. Only for us to enter the APC, our economy is gone, our sovereignty is gone, our security is gone, our education is gone, our infrastructure is gone. The healthcare is gone,” he lamented.

Continuing, he said, “Now, people like me, we must rise and make sure that there is change, genuine change, a serious change to rectify all these challenges that are happening in the country.

“I am in this game. We are going to win. Because of you, the young men and women, our children and our grandchildren, this country has been good to us.

“And we don’t believe that this country is being good to the current generation, to the youth, to the women, and to the future of this country. That is why we are here today.

“You will see real change. Believe me, you cannot get away with corruption in the government of ADC. You cannot.

“You cannot get away with compromising with criminals and terrorists to make life impossible in this country. No. That is not what we intend to do. Absolutely not.”