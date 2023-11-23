‘Military, Police Resolved To Work Together’ – Adamawa Governor Fintiri Declares After Meeting Over Clash

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has summoned an emergency security meeting over the clash between the military and police officers in the state.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Governor Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, the Brigade commander 23 Armoured Brigade Yola and Adamawa State Commissioner of Police and other senior government officials

Advertisement

Recall THE WHISTLER reported that there was tension in Yola, the capital of Adamawa following a clash between the Nigerian army and the Nigerian police.

The conflict began along Target Junction, Yola North Local Government Area, which resulted in exchange of fire and Brutal attacks on the Police Facility.

However, addressing the press on Wednesday after the meeting in the Government House, Yola, Fintiri noted that an investigation into the matter was ongoing with a view to ensuring peace and justice.

He explained that the aim of the meeting was achieved as the conflict between the two agencies involved was resolved, adding that the security chiefs have vowed to work in synergy for the best interest of Adamawa and Nigeria.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Governor also confirmed that both the military and police lost one officer each during the night clash.

He therefore called for restraint to avoid such a clash from recurring.