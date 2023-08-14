VIDEO: Soldiers Beat LASTMA Officer To Stupor In Lagos

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some soldiers of the Nigerian Army, on Monday, beat up an officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) for an undisclosed offence.

The incident, which was captured in a video that has since gone viral, reportedly happened in the Ojota area of the state.

In the video, the soldiers numbering about three, are seen with clubs and sticks, kicking and punching the LASTMA officer who obviously was in pain, rolling on the ground.

It would be recalled that some days ago, a LASTMA official was captured in a video assaulting a soldier who was onboard a commercial vehicle popularly known as ‘Danfo’ in the same Ojota area.

When THE WHISTLER contacted the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, he said the agency will soon react to the incident via a statement.