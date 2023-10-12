Minister, NNPCL GCEO, NMDPRA Boss, Inspect Ongoing Work For AKK Gas Pipeline Project

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo; the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari; and the Chief Executive of the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Mr Farouk Ahmed have visited Pai Village in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

During the visit which saw the Executive Vice President Gas, Power & New Energy of the NNPC Limited Mr. Olalekan Ogunleye representing Kyari, the officials inspected the progress of work done on the Pai River Crossing through the deployment of Horizontal Directional Drilling Technolog.

The deployment is part of the ongoing work executed by Oilserv Limited (Segment A Contractor, on behalf of NNPC Limited) to deliver the 614 KM Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project.

In a post on X, the NNPC Limited said both the national oil company and its EPC Contractors remain highly committed to this strategic national infrastructure project through responsive project delivery, active collaboration with Government Security Agencies and communities.

The National Oil Company said it is committed to working with it’s partners to deploy cutting-edge technology to deliver the project for the benefit of all Nigerians.

