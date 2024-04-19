Minister Of Labour Tasks State Governments To Check Rising Increase In Child Labour

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyeajeocha has said that collective efforts between the subnational governments are needed to tackle child labour and forced labour in the country.

Onyeajeocha disclosed this during the official launch of the Nigeria Child Labour and Forced Labour Survey Report 2022 in Abuja.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (SDG), universally adopted by 193 UN member states, calls for immediate and effective measures to eradicate forced labour, end modern slavery and human trafficking.

The UN also noted the 2030 projection would secure the prohibition and elimination of the worst forms of child labour, including recruitment and use of child soldiers, and by 2025 end child labour in all its forms.

The minister said the survey would serve as a tool for achieving the UN projection, while also providing policy direction towards the elimination of forced Labour in the country.

She said, “The current global statistics show that 160 million children, nearly 1 in 10 worldwide, are engaged in child labour, and about 25 million adults, and children are in forced labour, including in global supply chains.

“The issue of child labour and forced labour is more prevalent at the state and local government levels. I believe that the survey report that is being launched today is a valid tool to provide verifiable data that will give direction and provide innovative solutions, and formulation of policies and programmes towards the elimination of child labour.

“Concerted effort and commitment are required to tackle this menace across the states and communities. Dear Excellencies, I earnestly encourage you to take ownership of the fight against child labour and forced labour and ensure the protection of the rights of your citizens.”

Onyeajeocha also called for increased collaboration among stakeholders at all levels to drive effective policy, achieve SDG 8.7 and promote sustainable economic growth and a decent work environment.

“Let us acknowledge that the survey report we are to launch today is a wake-up call for more collaboration by all stakeholders at all levels and the need for us to intensify our efforts and commitment, and ensure we drive this process to a very laudable conclusion,” the minister said.