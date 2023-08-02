Nigerians Mock Keyamo After Failing To Make Tinubu’s 2nd Ministerial List

Nigeria Politics
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Festus-Keyamo
Festus Keyamo

Festus Keyamo SAN, the immediate past Minister of State for Labour and Employment and spokesman for the 2023 All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign, is currently being mocked on Twitter after he shared the second batch of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees.

Advertisement

Keyamo was at the forefront of promoting Tinubu during the campaigns prior to the 2023 polls.

He also appeared on several television stations to defend his principal while using his Twitter handle to respond to critics.

After Tinubu was declared winner of the presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Keyamo appeared at least twice before the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja as part of the APC legal team led by Lateef Fagbemi SAN.

Between last Thursday and today (Wednesday), President Tinubu forwarded 47 ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation and they are all drawn from the 36 states and the FCT.

THE WHISTLER reports that a good number of those who made Tinubu’s ministerial list directly worked for his election into office.

Advertisement

Some Twitter users besieged Keyamo’s post to query his omission from the ministerial list.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Presidency Claims NLC, TUC Have Agreed To Suspend Nationwide Protests

Nigeria Politics

‘You Disappointed Me’ — IPAC Chair Hits Tinubu For Picking ‘Rejected Politicians With Corruption Baggage’ As Ministerial…

Their tweets are below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement