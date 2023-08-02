Nigerians Mock Keyamo After Failing To Make Tinubu’s 2nd Ministerial List

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Festus Keyamo SAN, the immediate past Minister of State for Labour and Employment and spokesman for the 2023 All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign, is currently being mocked on Twitter after he shared the second batch of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees.

Keyamo was at the forefront of promoting Tinubu during the campaigns prior to the 2023 polls.

He also appeared on several television stations to defend his principal while using his Twitter handle to respond to critics.

After Tinubu was declared winner of the presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Keyamo appeared at least twice before the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja as part of the APC legal team led by Lateef Fagbemi SAN.

Between last Thursday and today (Wednesday), President Tinubu forwarded 47 ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation and they are all drawn from the 36 states and the FCT.

THE WHISTLER reports that a good number of those who made Tinubu’s ministerial list directly worked for his election into office.

Some Twitter users besieged Keyamo’s post to query his omission from the ministerial list.

Their tweets are below:

When are you going for your own screening as the Honorable Minister of Fake News? — Duke of Africa (@Allezamani) August 2, 2023

I wonder why your name and adeyeyes names whr not added in the new list! 🤔!you guys really worked and campaigned for the party o! Kai!! — ogie (@marythesa) August 2, 2023

No worry, I hear say supplementary list de.

E be like say na there your name de — Somto Anierobi (ꜱɪʀᴇ ♔)🇮🇪🇳🇬 (@sire_sommy) August 2, 2023

We missed your name on the ministerial list. What’s going on? — Joseph Okeke (@joseph_okeke) August 2, 2023