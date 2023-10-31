Mohbad’s Wife Breaks Silence, Agrees To DNA Test

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Omowunmi Aloba, the wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has agreed to undergo a DNA test to determine the paternity of her son Liam.

This was disclosed on Tuesday via an Instagram post made by Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo.

Her decision came amid growing speculations that the son whom she shared with her husband before his demise might not be biologically related to him.

Recall that the late singer’s father, Joseph Aloba, who demanded a DNA test for Liam says a paternity test is a “non-negotiable” to determine his grandson’s (Liam’s) true lineage.

Sharing a screenshot of Omowunmi’s message, Ojo wrote, “To everyone who wants to hear from Mohbad’s wife, this is her response.”

In the message, Omowunmi noted that she has decided to remain silent until the upcoming coroner inquest on November 7th.

She added that her decision to withhold her comments and experiences from the public is motivated by her unwavering commitment to seeking justice for her late husband.

Omowunmi’s message read, “Hello ma, I’ve decided not to speak on anything until 7th of November which is the coroner inquest because i do not want any side distraction,all I want is Justice for my husband which I believe the Nigerian government are working on. After everything’ll either grant an interview or tell my own story before the whole world,and also DNA is definitely a most!!!”

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, under controversial circumstances.