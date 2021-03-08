AstraZeneca Reacts To Vaccine Death In Austria

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The Government of Austria has stopped issuing an “affected” AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from the batch that came into the country following the death one person who took the vaccine.

But an AstraZeneca spokesman told Reuters that “There have been no confirmed serious adverse events associated with the vaccine.”

The Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) disclosed this on Sunday following the death of a citizen who had taken a shot of the vaccine.

The health agency also discovered that the vaccine deteriorated the health of a person who received it while adding that it had begun investigation on the development.

“The Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) has received two reports in a temporal connection with a vaccination from the same batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the district clinic of Zwettl.

“As a precautionary measure, the remaining stocks of the affected vaccine batch are no longer being issued or vaccinated.

“Currently there is no evidence of a causal relationship with the vaccination,” BASG said as quoted by Reuters.

Meanwhile, the AstraZeneca’s company spokesperson said that it was supporting the government’s investigation.

Nigeria is already administering the vaccine to its citizens with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo among the first batch to take it.