More Nigerians Evacuated From Ukraine, 542 Returnees Get FG’s N75,500 Each

About 542 Nigerians stranded in Ukraine have been evacuated back to the country with the Federal Government giving them $100(N75,500) each.

This was disclosed in a tweet on Sunday by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NidCOM.

The Commission explained that the money was to assist the returnees with transport fare to their various destinations within the country.

“A total of 542 stranded Nigerians in the United Arab Emirates evacuated by the Federal Government arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on board the @MaxAirLtd Charted flight.

“The plane touched down at 4:29 am today, October 23, 2022. The evacuees consisted 79 males, 460 females and three infants.

“In addition, each returnee got a $100 note from Federal Government as support to facilitate their transport back to their various destinations, ” NidCOM tweeted.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs had on April 28, revealed that 1531 students were evacuated back to Nigeria through Air Peace, Max Air, Azman and Turkish airlines.

It added that the population of Nigerians in Ukraine is estimated at 8,000 out of which 5635 are registered students.