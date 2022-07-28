More Troubles As Reps Support Removal Of Buhari

63 SHARES Share Tweet

Opposition lawmakers in the House of Representatives have joined their Senate counterparts in issuing a six-week ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari to address insecurity in the country or be removed from office.

Led by the lawmakers from the minority caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, they decried the increasing wave of terrorist attacks across the country especially on the Federal Capital Territory.

The notice of removal from office was revealed to newsmen by the Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu, after a meeting of the National Assembly PDP Caucus at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Thursday.

The meeting which was held behind closed-doors was chaired by Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda (PDP, FCT).

Elumelu stated that members of the House will also present a formal removal notice against the president if the general insecurity in the country is not addressed.

THE WHISTLER had reported that senators led by the PDP caucus had attempted to raise the issue of removal of the president on the floor on Wednesday but were shut down by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Their inability to get the floor to raise the issue as agreed behind closed-door during plenary prompted the opposition lawmakers’ expression of dissent by staging a walk-out, leaving only the senators on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress on the floor.