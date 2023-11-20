Morocco 2024: Oshoala, Ajibade Lead Super Falcons Squad For Final Qualifiers

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Super Falcons Interim coach Justin Madugu has invited Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade and Chiamaka Nnadozie for the Super Falcons final Nations Cup qualifier clash against Cape Verde.

The trio and other 18 players will start preparations to take on Cape Verde at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Thursday, 30th November, while the second leg comes up in Praia on Tuesday, 5th December

Advertisement

The Super Falcons recorded an empathic 5-1 aggregate win over Ethiopia in the last round, the first leg ended 1-1 in Addis Ababa before a 4-0 win at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Ajibade has been impressive for Atletico Feminine, he scored a goal and set up another one in her teams 4-1 win over Madrid CFF in the Spanish Iberdrola league on Sunday.

Oshoala scored an acrobatic goal for Barcelona Femeni against Benfica in the Uefa Women’s Champions League, the goal was voted goal of the week.

Nigerians will be hoping that the duo of Oshoala and Ajibade can replicate their club form against Cape Verde over the two legs to hand the Super Falcons the Women’s Nations Cup ticket in 2024 in Morocco.

Advertisement

The Super Falcons have appeared in all the editions of the CAF Women’s Nations Cup since 1998, they have won nine out of the 12 trophies.

The quartet of Monday Gift, Osinachi Ohale, Oluwatosin Demehin and Uchenna Kanu retain their spots in the team.

Justin Madugu has been placed in charge of the team on an interim basis following the expiration of Randy Waldrum’s contract after the Women’s World Cup.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia); Christiana Obia (Edo Queens)

Advertisement

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca FC, Mexico); Glory Edet (FCF TP Mazembe, DR Congo); Rihanat Kasali (Bayelsa Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Akudo Ogbonna (Remo Stars Ladies); Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France)

Midfielders: Christy Ucheibe (SC Benfica, Portugal); Esther Onyenezide (FC Robo Queens); Peace Efih (Sporting Club de Braga, Portugal); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Deborah Abiodun (University of Pittsburgh, USA); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Jennifer Echegini (Florida State University, USA)

Forwards: Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona Feminine, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, USA); Gift Monday (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain)