MTN, Airtel, Others To Block All Phone Numbers Without NIN Registration

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has said that it has been directed by the Nigerian Communications Commission to implement full network barring on all phone lines for which the subscribers have not submitted their national identity numbers (NINs) and those whose NINs are unverified.

The telecommunication company made the discourse in a regulatory filing on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd.

MTN said it is part of an industry-wide directive that requires phone lines for which the subscribers have not submitted their NINs to be barred on or before 28 February 2024.

MTN said, “With regard to NINs that have been submitted but not verified, such lines are to be barred on or before 29 March 2024, where five or more lines are linked to an unverified NIN. Similarly, where less than five lines are linked to an unverified NIN, such lines are to be barred on or before 15 April 2024.

“All affected subscribers must be verified (biometrics and biodata) before their lines are unbarred. This is a follow-up to the NCC’s directive on 4 April 2022 requiring operators to restrict outgoing calls (one-way barring) for subscribers whose lines are not associated with NINs.

“We are further engaging the affected subscribers through all our channels to encourage them to submit their NINs for verification. As part of these efforts, we are enhancing the capacity of our various service outlets to make the process smoother and more efficient.

“We are committed to ensuring that our subscribers comply with the NCC directive and will continue to work with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to accelerate the NIN verification process.”

The network service provider said it appreciates the effort being made by the Federal Government to implement a reliable and sustainable National Identity Management system.

MTN said that as a law-abiding corporate citizen and in line with its operating licence requirements, it is committed to complying with the industry-wide directive from the NCC and will provide further updates to investors on progress and potential impact with the release of FY 2023 results.

“We urge all our subscribers who have not yet linked their NIN to their lines to take immediate action by visiting the nearest MTN outlet or using any of our digital channels before the deadlines. Those without a NIN should visit any of the NIMC’s enrollment centres nationwide to enrol for NIN,” MTN added.