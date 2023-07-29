Police Open Fire On Gunmen Trying To Rob Imo Jewellery Shop, Kill One

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo state police command on Saturday foiled a robbery attack on a jewelry shop in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The robbers numbering seven were said to have laid siege to the jewelry store located at Ikenegbu layout, Owerri, at about 1pm on Saturday

One of the robbers who arrived in a white Hilux Truck was killed while two were arrested by men of Imo State Police Command who responded to a distress call by a resident.

According to the Command’s spokesman, Henry Okoye, other members of the gang escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

“Today, 29th July, 2023 Imo Police Command has once again nabbed three (3) notorious armed robbery syndicate and recovered arms, ammunition and other stolen items from the hoodlums.

“In a swift follow-up to a distress call received from a civic-minded resident of the State that on the 29TH of July, 2023 at about 1300hrs, hoodlums numbering about seven, armed with sophisticated weapons came with a white Hilux covered plate number and were robbing a Jewelry shop situated at Ikeneagbu in Imo State.

“On the receipt of this information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, psc(+), promptly mobilized the Command’s Tactical team and personally led the operatives to the scene.

“On sighting police operatives, the hoodlums opened fire but were overwhelmed by the dexterity showcased by the gallant operatives who professionally maneuvered into vintage position and return fire which forced the hoodlums to succumb to their superior fire power. In the gun duel that ensued, one of the hoodlum was neutralized, two were arrested while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

“On search the suspects and the scene the following items were recovered:

Two(2) pump action guns, Four (4) locally made pistol Eight (8) rounds of live cartridges, one (1) expanded cartridges The white helix used for the operation with reg.no BRR 586 XA i.e. after removing the black cloth used in covering the plate number Jewries valued millions of naira Two military under polo Two special forces t-shirts Face Mask Bags containing other stolen items were recovered.

“Due to the swift response, non of the shop owners or customers were hurt. Manhunt is intensified to arrest other fleeing suspects and the manufacturers of the locally made pistols. The duo suspect will be investigated thoroughly and arraigned in court upon completion of a discreet investigation by the Command’s Tactical Team. While the body of neutralizes suspect will be deposited at the morgue.”