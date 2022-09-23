Tinubu Meets Religious Groups, Defends APC Muslim-Muslim Ticket

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has met with some religious groups in Abuja.

The former Lagos State governor posted the pictures of the meeting on his Twitter account on Thursday evening.

A short statement on the micro blogging site by him said, “Earlier today at a lively, productive and amiable meeting with a delegation representing the Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria.

“We discussed important issues of national significance as well as my determination to deliver unity, harmony and lasting peace to Nigeria.”

Tinubu a Muslim from Lagos State, South West Nigeria, chose former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima as his running mate in June.

Opposition to the ticket is still on with various religious leaders in the North pulling out of his campaign team and renouncing membership of the party.

While no official statement has been issued yet, sources from the meeting said Tinubu promised fairness to all Nigerians.

He was said to have defended the ticket as Shettima was chosen based on competence.

He said no religious consideration was used to choose Shettima as competence is needed to attack and solve the challenges confronting the country.