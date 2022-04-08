My Children Told Me How Woman Kidnapped And Later Released Them With A Note, Says Father Of Children Abducted In Abuja

Sunday Ani, the father of the three children who went missing from the Star Child Heritage Academy in Kabusa, Abuja, has narrated the experience of his kids in the hands of their abductors.

The children were found by the road side a few days after their kidnap by the police who later contacted their father.

The excited father who was reunited with his children on Monday 4 April 2022, spoke to THE WHISTLER about the experience of his children at the hands of their abductors.

According to Ani, the children said their kidnapper is a woman who lied to them that their parents had traveled and she was asked to pick them up.

Ani said his eldest child, Marvelous, narrated what happened to the family.

“She said when they closed from school, she was supposed to have a lesson but their teacher said there was no lesson. And they boarded a motorcycle to go home and one woman stopped their motorcycle and told them their mother and father had travelled and the mother sent her to bring them.

“The woman told my children she will pay the commercial motorcyclists and instructed him on the route to follow. The motorcyclist carried both the lady and my children on the Okada to a neighbouring village called Gouduyi.

“My daughter said from there they entered Keke Napep and alighted at a place she could not describe. She said they gave them food and bathed them in that place.”

Ani said the kids met many other children and a pastor at the house where they were kept.

Narrating how the children were mysteriously released, he said, “She (Marvelous) said the woman who took them to the place came on Sunday and told them that they should stand up and follow her that the problem is too much for her and she cannot continue to endure it and she is taking them home.

“My daughter said she put them inside a car and dropped them where they will get transport. My daughter said she wrote a note and put it in her pocket alongside N1,500.

“In the note, she said the children are going to Kabusa. My daughter said she dropped them off and told them to wait for her that she was coming back, BUT never came back. “

It was while waiting for the lady that police saw the children and asked what they were doing on the road alone.

The kids, who did not understand what they had just escaped, told the police they were waiting for their aunty.

Upon further questioning, the police patrol team became suspicious and took the children to their station at Wuye.

They asked the children if they remembered the telephone numbers of their parents, but they couldn’t.

“They told me how they asked them if they knew my phone number. By then the children did not understand what was happening, Marvelous could not remember my number. In the morning, At around 4 am she walked straight to the officer to tell her she had remembered the number.

She called it for the officer, and by then she had regained herself. It was when she gave them the number they called me. I am very happy nothing happened to them. This thing that happened to me, happened to some people and they never got back their kids. It’s not my power, I appreciate God for wiping my tears, I wouldn’t have known how to go about this.”