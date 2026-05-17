ABIA: Kalu, Onyejeocha, Others Win APC Reps Tickets

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The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday concluded its primary elections in Abia State, with Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, and former Abia State House of Assembly Speaker, Chinedum Orji, among prominent figures who secured the party’s tickets ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kalu emerged as the APC candidate for Bende Federal Constituency after he was affirmed unopposed during the primary election held across the constituency’s 13 wards.

Party members from Alayi, Bende, Ezeukwu, Igbere, Item, Itumbuzo, Nkpa, Ntalakwu, Ozuitem, Ugwueke, Umu-Imenyi, Umuhu-Ezechi and Uzuakoli unanimously endorsed his candidacy.

Speaking after the exercise, Kalu thanked party faithful, community leaders, women and youth groups for their support and confidence in his leadership.

“I will continue to provide quality representation and sustain developmental initiatives aimed at uplifting communities across Bende Federal Constituency,” he said.

Meanwhile, a key outcome of the primaries was the emergence of Onyejeocha as APC candidate for Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency.

Her return followed her resignation last month as Minister of State for Labour and Employment in compliance with President Bola Tinubu’s directive requiring political appointees seeking elective positions to step down ahead of the election cycle.

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Onyejeocha represented the constituency in the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2023 and remains one of Abia State’s longest-serving federal lawmakers, with strong ward-level political structures and grassroots support across the constituency.

Her ministerial appointment had strengthened her influence within the APC and expanded her political reach beyond Abia State.

The primaries also produced Chris Nkwonta for Ukwa East/Ukwa West Federal Constituency, Uzor Azubuike for Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency, and Chinedum Orji for Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency.

Others are Uzoma Theodore Uka for Isiala Ngwa North/Isiala Ngwa South Federal Constituency, Udo Alozie for Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency, and Ikenna Nicholas for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency.