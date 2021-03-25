My Wife Is Wicked…Starves Me Of Sex, Man Seeks Dissolution Of 10-Year-Old Marriage

A spare part dealer, Abdulahi Abdulsalam, on Thursday told a Customary Court sitting in Ile-Tuntun in Ibadan to dissolve his 10-year-old marriage to estranged wife, Aminat on grounds that she was wicked and starves him of sex.

Abdulsalam in his testimony after Aminat accused him of neglecting her and their two children, said she was a thug.

“I abandoned the house in January. Aminat is not only a hooligan, she is also disrespectful to me and other members of my extended family.

“In fact, Aminat has stopped cooking for me. I wash, clean and cook,” he said.

Aminat, a pharmacist, accused her husband of abandonment.

“He hates my two children because they are girls. He has refused to provide money for them to go to school,” Aminat said.

Chief Henry Agbaje, the President of the court, ordered the couple to produce more evidence to support their claims.

He directed them to produce their relatives and adjourned the suit until April 6 for judgment.