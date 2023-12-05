N2.18trn Education Budget Proposal Significant Improvement Over Previous Years- Minister

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman has applauded President Ahmed Tinubu over the 2024 budget proposal for the Education sector, describing it a significant improvement over the last couple of years.

Recall that the federal government allocated N2.18 trillion(7.9 per cent) for education in the 2024 budget proposal.

A statement signed by the ministry’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Ben. Bem Goong stated that the minister stated this on Tuesday, during a Two-Day retreat for Education Stakeholders in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State.

He noted that the improvement in the budget for education underscores the president’s commitment to the issue of education.

The minister, therefore, pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him by the president by overseeing the full implementation of the Education Roadmap in tandem with the renewed hope agenda of the president.

He expressed happiness that the presidency and the National Assembly are on the same page in their resolve to confront the challenges facing the country.

Mamman, however, noted that a lot still has to be done in areas of infrastructural development, teacher quality, security of schools, as well as access to quality education, especially for the vulnerable groups.

He added that by giving top priority to the education sector in the 2024 budget, the president is committed to taking education in the country to a greater height.

The minister charged heads of parastatals and agencies to work assiduously and collectively to enhance the quality of education delivery at all levels for the benefit of the country.

He also appealed to all state governors to work in partnership with the federal government in order to achieve a vibrant, functional, and self-sustaining education sector for the country.

Speaking earlier in his welcome address, Minister of State for Education Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu who also commended the president on the proposed budget for education, stated that the quality of education in the country will help enhance livelihoods, positive economic outcomes, and level the playing field for all actors.

He described the retreat as an essential mechanism to drive the timely and effective implementation of the 2024-2027 Roadmap for the education sector.