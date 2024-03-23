‘N6bn Ramadan Feeding’: APC Tackles Kano Gov, Demands Proof Of Spending

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has called on the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)-led government to provide evidence of how the N6 billion allegedly allocated for the Ramadan feeding programme was spent.

At the flag-off ceremony for palliative distribution to APC leaders and supporters in Dawakin Kudu on Saturday, the APC State Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, challenged the state government to substantiate its claim of spending N6 billion on the Ramadan feeding initiative.

Advertisement

Abbas described the government’s programme as a “sham” and urged the state government to demonstrate transparency by accounting for the expenditure of the allocated funds.

He emphasized the need for accountability, especially in light of the prevailing economic challenges.

“We know that the Federal Government, BUA and Dangote groups have provided palliatives, so let them (Kano State Government) show evidence that they have spent the said amount on the feeding programme.

“The grains we are distributing to our supporters were purchased through contribution by ourselves as we don’t have a government in the state,” Abbas said.

Advertisement

According to Abbas, the grains distributed were procured through self-generated funds, citing lack of substantial governmental support in the state.

He added that those who contributed include; Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, two state ministers, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, and Abbas himself amongst others. He underscored the collaborative effort within the party ranks.

Malam Muhammad Garba, who represented Ganduje, said the humanitarian intent behind the palliative distribution was aimed at alleviating economic burdens during the holy month of Ramadan.

Garba lauded the APC national chairman for spearheading the initiative, emphasizing solidarity and support for party members and leaders across Kano’s 484 wards.

“We felt it is necessary to support our party supporters and leaders across the 484 wards, especially during this Ramadan period since we’re in a privileged position,” he said.

Advertisement

The Kano State Government recently inaugurated a committee to oversee the feeding of residents during the Ramadan period.

The state Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo, who inaugurated the committee, said the free feeding programme was aimed at assisting all residents of the state, especially the poor with food during the period.

He said the committee had been mandated to ensure the effective distribution of the food across all designated feeding centres in the state.