NAAT Rejects Condition Given By Govt For Payment Of Withheld Salaries

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has rejected the Federal Government pre-condition for the payment of four months out of its eight months withheld salary.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had approved for the payment of four months’ salary and a waiver for the staff of tertiary institutions on the ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy invoked by the government during the eight month strike embarked upon by the university-based unions.

The government further said that the waiver was granted based on the principles of presidential prerogative of mercy, subject to the Federal Ministries of Education and that of Labour and Employment developing a document of Understanding (DoU), before payment of the withheld salaries can be affected.

However, in a statement signed by the President of NAAT, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, the union said that it viewed the Federal Government’s condition as draconian and undermines workers’ fundamental human rights to freedom of expression and association guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution.

“The attention of the leadership of our great Union, the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has been drawn to this development which we consider as a matter of great concern and worrisome.

“While we want to commend the President for his magnanimity in granting the partial waiver, we view the condition of DoU as draconian and undermines our Fundamental Human Right to freedom of expression and association guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“Hence, NAAT rejects in its entirety the idea of DoU as a pre-condition for payment of the withheld salaries of our members.

“Furthermore, we use this medium to appeal to Mr. President to rescind his decision and approve unconditional payment of the withheld salaries immediately.”

The Union stated that the work loss as a result of the strike action has since been covered through extra work hours which had witnessed subsequent graduation of their students who are now undertaking their mandatory National Youth Service programme.

“NAAT wishes to call on well-meaning Nigerians to intervene and ensure payment of our withheld salaries in full for a sustainable industrial harmony,” it said.