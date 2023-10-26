Your Success Has Brought Honour To Abia State, Otti Tells Newly Promoted Commissioner Of Police

The Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti, on Thursday witnessed the decoration of an illustrious Abia son, Mr. Ifeanyi Uche who was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police and decorated in Abuja.

Otti described the new CP as a fine gentleman and officer whose success has brought honour to the state and prayed that he would continue to excel and break new grounds in his professional career.

The newly promoted Commissioner of Police, Uche hails from Umunnechi LGA of the state.

Uche is a certified Ethical Hacker and a Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator.

He is said to have taken several local and international courses on cyber security.

He is also a member of INTERPOL Cybercrime Advisory Body, Association of Cybercrime Specialists, among others.

Until his promotion he was the Deputy Commissioner of Police Cybercrime (INTERPOL) Nigeria .