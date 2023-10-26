NCoS Re-Arrests Fleeing Katsina Prison Inmate

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Correctional Service has recaptured one of the two pre-trial detainees who had escaped from a medium-security custodial facility in Katsina State.

ASC Najibullah Idris, spokesperson for the NCoS in Katsina, revealed this on Thursday.

“Following the recent escape of two awaiting trial inmates from the medium security custodial centre, Katsina (Old), on October 17, 2023, a search party was constituted in collaboration with sister security agencies.

“Consequently, the principal suspect among the duo, Abba Kala, has been recaptured.

“The NCoS Katsina Command is tracking the remaining fleeing inmate using the service’s e-tracking system as well as collaboration with sister security agencies and the command will soon take him into custody” said Idris.

In 2022, a Jailbreak saw the escape of Boko Haram suspects from the Kuje Correctional Facility in Abuja after an attack by suspected members of the terrorist group.

In 2018, several inmates fled when the Minna Medium Prison in Niger State was attacked, resulting in the deaths of an official of NCoS

and a motorcyclist.