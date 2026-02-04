NAFDAC Refutes Fake Recruitment Notice

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has refuted a purported press release circulating on social media announcing a planned recruitment exercise by the agency.

NAFDAC, in a disclaimer press release on Wednesday, signed by its Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said the press release in circulation and its content is fake as it did not emanate from the Agency.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a fake press release on the planned NAFDAC recruitment exercise circulating on social media.

“While NAFDAC from time to time carries out recruitment exercises to engage qualified Nigerians, the press release in circulation and its content are fake.”

NAFDAC urged members of the public to disregard such fraudulent information and always verify official updates directly from NAFDAC’s website or recognised media channels

“NAFDAC has not issued any press release announcing new recruitment,” the agency said, warning that fake press releases are being circulated to mislead the public and extort money from unsuspecting applicants.