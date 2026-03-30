NAFDAC Reports Investment Surge In Pharma Sector

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The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it has recorded an increase in foreign investment in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector following the implementation of its 5+5 Policy.

NAFDAC said the policy, introduced in 2018 by the Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, was aimed at promoting the local production of medicines. It added that the policy has encouraged foreign firms to establish manufacturing facilities and partner with indigenous companies, boosting local capacity and reducing reliance on imports.

Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, Ambassador Bambang Suharto and other members of NAFDAC during a round table meeting in Abuja.

Adeyeye, who spoke in Abuja over the weekend, during a courtesy visit by the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Bambang Suharto, said Nigeria’s attainment of World Health Organization (WHO) Maturity Level 3, alongside its 2025 recertification for the regulation of medicines and vaccines, has enhanced investor confidence.

She said that NAFDAC’s state-of-the-art Biologics and Vaccines Laboratory in Lagos further strengthens the country’s regulatory and production capabilities.

She further reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to supporting investors under the 5+5 Policy, an import-to-local production strategy that requires companies to transition to domestic manufacturing within a defined timeframe.

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Adeyeye also reiterated that the policy is central to improving access to quality medicines, strengthening drug security, and driving economic growth.

Suharto, in his remarks, commended NAFDAC’s leadership and expressed Indonesia’s interest in deepening collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance trade, technical exchange, and capacity building.