USAID Partners SON To Reduce Lead Poisoning In Nigeria

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) says it is collaborating with the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) on mitigating lead poisoning in Nigeria.

“USAID is committed to leading the Government of Nigeria’s mitigation efforts to save Nigerian children from further risk of lead exposure,” the USAID/Nigeria Mission Director, Melissa A. Jones said in a meeting with SON Director General Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke.

Advertisement

According to the US agency, the both organizations plan to enhance surveillance, regulation, and enforcement of standards related to consumer goods and paints in Nigeria.

“Lead can affect individuals of any age, but children are particularly vulnerable due to their behavioral patterns and susceptibility to toxicity at lower exposure levels.

“Globally, an estimated one-third of children have blood lead concentrations that impair cognitive development and contribute to learning disabilities and attention deficits.

“A 2011 survey by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that unsafe mining and ore processing are the leading causes of lead poisoning in Nigeria,” the US agency said in statement.

Advertisement

USAID promised to “provide technical assistance to SON to raise awareness about the safe use of products that contain lead, support Nigeria in joining the Global Alliance to Eliminate Lead Paint (Lead Paint Alliance), and aid SON in enacting legislation to identify lead-containing products and its manufacturers. SON will lead engagement with other federal agencies working on lead removal in high-risk communities. “

The SON Director-General told the US delegation that to limit lead in consumer goods and paints, SON adopted global and regional standards prohibiting the production and importation of paint products with lead concentration beyond 90 parts per million.

“In April 2024, SON will participate in the United States and Nigeria Bi-National Commission meeting, contributing to technical discussions on policy framework, regulation, and sensitization on lead mitigation in Nigeria,” the US statement added.

The USAID is a US agency that leads international development and humanitarian efforts to save lives, reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance and help nations progress beyond assistance.