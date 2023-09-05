NANS To Storm UNILAG Over Fee Hike, Warns DSS Against Intervention

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Association of Nigerian Students has revealed that it would be storming the University of Lagos to protest the increase in tuition fees.

It also warned the Department of State Services (DSS) from intervening or preventing the students from exercising their rights to protest.

Recall that UNILAG in July 2023, increased fees from N19,000 to N190,250, for students studying medicine. The increase which is above 400 per cent cuts across other departments in the school.

The NANS PRO Giwa Temitope, in a statement on Tuesday, said the student body would be storming UNILAG for the protest, adding that the DSS has become an agent of propaganda for the government.

Temitope said, “It is quite embarrassing that the DSS has derailed to become the propaganda arm of the federal government, thereby, raising false alarms and even interfering in affairs that do not, in any way, relate to their line of profession.

“As an association, we maintain that we are not satisfied with how the Nigerian society is being run, most especially, as regards arbitrary fee increment across our tertiary institutions, with the University of Lagos being a model.”

She also alleged that the association has tried to dialogue with the management of the university.

“Unilag has forced the student body to fix a date of action at the university for September 6 and the protest will hold till the management reverses the hike.

“Students are therefore enjoined to come out en masse and join the protest for the immediate reversal of fees at the University of Lagos,” Temitope said.