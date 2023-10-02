Nasarawa Governorship Tribunal Judgement Triumph Of People’s Will – PDP Hails Decision

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the judgement of the governorship election petition tribunal in Nasarawa State, declaring it the triumph of the will of the people.

A statement shortly after the tribunal delivered its judgement which declared that the party’s March 18 Governorship candidate, David Ombugadu, won the election said the judgement was “unfaultable.”

The statement signed by the PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba said the “unfaultable verdict of the Tribunal is victory for Democracy and the triumph of the Will of the people of Nasarawa State in their quest to liberate their State from the stranglehold of corrupt, oppressive and manipulative forces.

“The spontaneous jubilation across Nasarawa State and other States of the federation shows that the judgment of the Tribunal is in line with aspiration and choice of majority of the people of Nasarawa State in their resolve to return Nasarawa State to the path of peace and economic development on the platform of the PDP.

“Our Party commends the Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal for its courage in upholding the Will of the people and showing that indeed, the Judiciary is the last hope of the common man,” the party said in the statement.

It stressed that, “This Tribunal judgment points to the fact that the outcome of a proper application of the laws, rules and facts by the judiciary, as witnessed in this case, will always confirm and validate the will of the people.

“Our Party salutes the resoluteness, courage and dexterity of the good people of Nasarawa State in insisting that their Will as expressed at that election be upheld.

“The PDP charges the people of Nasarawa State to remain united, peaceful and at alert as a new dawn breaks in their State.”