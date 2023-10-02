Gunmen Attack, Burn Vehicles While Enforcing Sit-At-Home In Ebonyi

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Unknown gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra acting under directives of Simon Ekpa on Monday attacked traders and set ablaze vehicles at Ezzamgbo junction along the Abakaliki Enugu highway in Ohanukwu Local Government Area.

The gunmen also burnt shops, motorcycles, and tricycles as well as destroyed properties of some traders who opened for business.

Sources said the gunmen suspected to be enforcing the sit-at-home stormed the junction in Ohanukwu in the early hours of Monday and started shooting sporadically.

The gunmen scared people away before setting ablaze vehicles and motorcycles.

The source said, “Gunmen suspected to be members of IPOB enforcing the Monday sit-at-home stormed the Ezzamgbo junction and started shooting before they set ablaze vehicles and motorcycles as their owners abandoned them and ran away for safety.”

Simon had earlier threatened to deal decisively with anyone who violated its directive on the sit-at-home on Mondays.

The group had been agitating for the restoration of the defunct Biafra Republic and the release of their supreme leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention by the Department of State Service (DSS).

The state commissioner of police, Tina Ogbodo confirmed the incident.

She said Policemen had been deployed to the area to restore order and promised to give more details later.